Wednesday 19 November 2025

AAIC 2021 wraps up with research uplift, COVID links and Aduhelm data

Pharmaceutical
Simon Wentworth
13 August 2021
alzheimer-s-neurology-brain-dementia-big

As the dust settles on this year’s Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), the industry is left with a wealth of insight from some of the leading scientists in the field - much of which will point the way for potential therapeutic breakthroughs.

Naturally, the recent US Food and Drug Administration approval of Aduhelm (aducanumab), from Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai (TYO: 4523), featured heavily among discussions.

There remains a considerable amount of  controversy over the regulatory nod, made under the US Food and Drug Administration’s accelerated approval scheme, but the product will undoubtedly represent a significant commercial opportunity for the firms.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Biogen and Eisai claim further evidence of Aduhelm effect
12 November 2021
Biotechnology
Final ICER report still negative on on Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm
7 August 2021
Biotechnology
Encouraging early results in Alzheimer's for Prothena
26 July 2021
Biotechnology
Gosuranemab: another Alzheimer's candidate to bite the dust
17 June 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze