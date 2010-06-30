Monday 29 September 2025

Abbott Labs to sell flu vaccine business acquired with Solvay? Hospira buy of Javelin to complete

Pharmaceutical
30 June 2010

Reports abounded yesterday speculating that US health care major Abbott Laboratories is exploring the sale of the vaccines operations is acquired along with its $6.2 billion purchase of Belgium's Solvay Pharmaceuticals, which was completed earlier this year (The Pharma Letter February 16).

The deal could fetch 500 million euros ($614 million), suggested the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter. According to the WSJ, Abbott launched an auction last week, sending marketing materials to a handful of large health care companies.

Commenting on the speculation, Hedwig Kresse, head of vaccines and infectious diseases at independent market analyst Datamonitor, said: 'Abbott's decision to sell off the company's flu vaccine business does not come as a surprise, as the company is a niche player without critical mass in the increasingly competitive seasonal flu vaccine market. The most attractive selling point is Abbott's established position in the lucrative Russian influenza vaccine market through its alliance with Petrovax Pharm, which could gain a potential buyer easy access to one of the key emerging markets for vaccines.'

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025
Biotechnology
Amgen invests a further $650 million in US manufacturing
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
AbbVie submits tavapadon NDA in Parkinson’s
26 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze