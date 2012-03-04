Abbott unit snaps up LIMS distributors

As part of a series of strategic moves to build its laboratory information management system (LIMS) business in Europe and emerging markets in Latin America and Africa, STARLIMS Technologies, a subsidiary of US health care major Abbott (NYSE: ABT), has announced the acquisition of several longtime distribution partners.

These acquisitions include STARLIMS' French distributor Varilab; operations of two privately held Spanish businesses, now operating as STARLIMS Iberica; a privately-held Dutch company, now operating as STARLIMS Netherlands, with a branch office in Solna, Sweden; and the business of its Israeli distribution partner, STARLIMS Israel. In addition, the company established STARLIMS Germany GmbH, with offices in Witten, Germany, to provide direct support for its German and Swiss customers.

"The successful completion of these transactions represents Abbott's commitment to invest in and accelerate the growth of STARLIMS's core business," said Isaac Friedman, head of Abbott's STARLIMS business. "With these acquisitions, we now have more than 100 experienced LIMS engineers in the region allowing us to better serve our fast-growing European customer base and further strengthen our position as a leading provider of laboratory information management systems in Europe and other important markets," he noted.