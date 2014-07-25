Saturday 8 November 2025

AbbVie 2nd-qtr 2014 earnings beat forecasts

Pharmaceutical
25 July 2014

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), which has just clinched a $55 billion deal to acquire Ireland-based Shire (The Pharma Letters passim), reported second-quarter 2014 financial results, with earnings beating consensus estimates.

Net earnings for the quarter rose 2.8% to $1.10 billion or $0.68 per share billion or $0.66 per share in the previous-year quarter. Excluding intangible asset amortization and other specified items, adjusted earnings for the latest quarter were $1.33 billion or $0.82 per share, compared to $1.32 billion or $0.82 per share in the year-ago period. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Worldwide net sales for the quarter rose 5% to $4.93 billion, just shy of analysts' revenue consensus for the quarter of $4.70 billion. On an operational basis, sales increased 4.8% percent, excluding a 0.2% favorable impact from foreign exchange rate fluctuations

