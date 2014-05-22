AbbVie files for Canadian approval of all-oral, interferon-free hepatitis C therapy

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABV) has filed a New Drug Submission (NDS) to Health Canada seeking approval for its investigational, all-oral, interferon-free regimen for the treatment of adult patients with genotype 1 (GT1) chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, including patients with cirrhosis.
The NDS is supported by data from the largest all-oral, interferon-free clinical program in GT1 patients conducted to date, with six Phase III studies that included more than 2,300 patients in over 25 countries. AbbVie recently filed for approval of the regimen in the European Union and the USA (The Pharma Letters May 5 and April 22).
Fast growth forecast for hep C market
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze