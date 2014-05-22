AbbVie files for Canadian approval of all-oral, interferon-free hepatitis C therapy

US drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABV) has filed a New Drug Submission (NDS) to Health Canada seeking approval for its investigational, all-oral, interferon-free regimen for the treatment of adult patients with genotype 1 (GT1) chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, including patients with cirrhosis.

The NDS is supported by data from the largest all-oral, interferon-free clinical program in GT1 patients conducted to date, with six Phase III studies that included more than 2,300 patients in over 25 countries. AbbVie recently filed for approval of the regimen in the European Union and the USA (The Pharma Letters May 5 and April 22).

Fast growth forecast for hep C market