AbbVie launches Produodopa for Parkinson's in the EU

US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) yesterday revealed it has launched Produodopa (foslevodopa/foscarbidopa) in the European Union (EU).
Produodopa is authorized for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease with severe motor fluctuations and hyperkinesia (excessive movement) or dyskinesia (involuntary movement), and when available combinations of Parkinson's medicinal products have not given satisfactory results.
According to AbbVie, Produodopa is the first-and-only subcutaneous 24-hour infusion of levodopa-based therapy for the treatment of severe motor fluctuations in people living with advanced Parkinson's disease whose symptoms are inadequately controlled by other therapies. The continuous delivery of Produodopa provides levodopa 24-hours a day which may help patients by extending the period when symptoms are well-controlled, often referred to as "On" time.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze