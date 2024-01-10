AbbVie launches Produodopa for Parkinson's in the EU

US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) yesterday revealed it has launched Produodopa (foslevodopa/foscarbidopa) in the European Union (EU).

Produodopa is authorized for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease with severe motor fluctuations and hyperkinesia (excessive movement) or dyskinesia (involuntary movement), and when available combinations of Parkinson's medicinal products have not given satisfactory results.

According to AbbVie, Produodopa is the first-and-only subcutaneous 24-hour infusion of levodopa-based therapy for the treatment of severe motor fluctuations in people living with advanced Parkinson's disease whose symptoms are inadequately controlled by other therapies. The continuous delivery of Produodopa provides levodopa 24-hours a day which may help patients by extending the period when symptoms are well-controlled, often referred to as "On" time.