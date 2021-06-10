AbbVie strikes deal with portfolio company on Parkinson's disease

US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is to develop and commercialize its portfolio company Caraway Therapeutics’ small molecule therapeutics targeting TMEM175, a potassium ion channel critical to lysosomal function implicated in both Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Under this collaboration, Caraway will continue to advance proprietary small molecule TMEM175 modulators, leveraging Caraway’s unique drug discovery platform and expertise in lysosomal biology and cellular clearance mechanisms, and combine with AbbVie’s expertise in disease biology, clinical development, and global commercialization.

Financial terms of the collaboration