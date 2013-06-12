Abcam in deal with Pfizer to supply compounds to researchers

UK-based Abcam (AIM: ABC), a producer and distributor of protein research tools, has entered into a license agreement with global pharma behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Under the terms of the agreement, Abcam’s Biochemicals division will supply a range of authentic Pfizer compounds for use as preclinical research tools by researchers worldwide, alongside the Abcam Biochemicals range of over 2000 bioactive small molecules.

The agreement covers a broad group of Pfizer compounds including atorvastatin, doxorubicin, nifedipine and bosutinib, all of which are widely used in preclinical research. The Pfizer research compounds and Abcam Biochemicals range will support preclinical research in a variety of fields such as neuroscience, cardiovascular disease, cancer and antibiotic resistance.