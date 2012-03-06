Abcam to buy Epitomics for $170 million

In a second acquisition within six months, UK-based protein research tools supplier Abcam (AIM: ABC) has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Epitomics International, an antibody business headquartered in San Francisco, California, USA, with operations in China, for a gross consideration of $170.0 million.

News of the acquisition, which brings with it a major Chinese antibody operation, saw Abcam shares rise 2% to 339 pence in morning trading on Monday.

Net consideration of $155 million, half payable in cash