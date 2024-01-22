Monday 29 September 2025

Abivax provides 2024 strategic outlook

Pharmaceutical
22 January 2024
abivax-big

French clinical-stage biotech Abivax (Euronext Paris: ABVX), which recently completed an around $236 million financing, saw its shares edge up 2.2% to 10.48 euros today, after the company provided an outlook on its 2024 strategic priorities and milestones.

“We are on track to deliver our strategic roadmap as laid out in September last year to prepare obefazimod for commercialization if approved, starting with ulcerative colitis (UC) in the US. Our US office has recently been opened and we have completed the recruitment of a very experienced team with a particular focus in the US. For 2024, our priority stays on the completion of patient recruitment into the ABTECT Phase III induction trials,” commented chief executive Marc de Garidel.

Abivax’ chief financial officer Didier Blondel added: “With the successful Nasdaq IPO in October 2023, the largest ever Nasdaq IPO of a French-listed biotech company, we expect to be fully financed through the planned data read-outs of the UC and [Crohn’s disease] CD induction trials. In parallel, we continue to implement our multi-pronged financing strategy to fund our ambitious projects in 2024 and beyond, with the objective to increase shareholder value.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Abivax hires former Arena, Shire/Takeda exec as CCO
19 April 2023
Biotechnology
Abivax appoints Ana Sharma as VP, global head of quality
7 February 2024
Biotechnology
Another oversubscribed financing for Abivax
23 February 2023
Biotechnology
Investor sentiment turns negative as MacroGenics reports trial deaths
13 May 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze