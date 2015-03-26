Ablynx and Merck expand ion channel research collaboration

Belgian drug developer Ablynx (Euronext Brussels: ABLX) has expanded its initial two-year research collaboration with US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) to develop and commercialize Nanobody candidates directed towards an undisclosed voltage gated ion channel.
Merck will extend its funding of the research collaboration with Ablynx to the end of September 2016. This ion channel collaboration was announced in October 2012 and included a 6.5 million-euro ($7 million) upfront payment and 2 million euros in initial research funding.
Merck and Ablynx have a separate collaboration in the field of cancer immuno-therapy, announced in February in 2014, with a 20 million-euro upfront payment, 10.7 million euros in research funding and total potential milestone payments of up to 1.7 billion euros plus royalties.
