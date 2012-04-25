Monday 29 September 2025

ABPI chief asks: Is saving money more important than saving lives?

Pharmaceutical
25 April 2012

Speaking today at the annual meeting of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), its chief executive, Stephen Whitehead, told company leaders that the UK must prioritize patient access to lifesaving medicines, and ensure proper funding for the development of new, innovative treatments, or run the risk of failing to meet the demands of tackling diseases in the future.

Mr Whitehead acknowledged the importance of delivering real value to the UK’s National Health Service at all levels, but urged that a focus on cost reduction must not come at the expense of restricting access to and development of new medicines.

He stated: “While it is positive that medicine prices in the UK are currently low, and it is important that the NHS receives value for money, it isn’t such good news for patients if those savings are not continuously reinvested in new medicines. If we do not create the right environment for innovation in the UK, we will run the very real risk of failing to develop treatments which address the challenging disease burdens we face in the future.”

