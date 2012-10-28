Access to many more medicines in Australia, as PBS list extended

More than 110,000 Australians will benefit from better access to affordable medicines following the Australian government’s approval of new and extended listings for medicines on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).
Of particular note, this includes the decision to extend the listing for German drug major Bayer and Regeneron’s age-related macular degeneration treatment Eylea (aflibercept), which will be available to patients on the PBS for A$5.80 per dose.
“The government recently agreed to list this medicine on the PBS for new patients. Following the recommendation of the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee we have now extended the listing to make the medicine available to existing patients as well,” said Minister for Health Tanya Plibersek, adding: “This has a simple but real benefit for patients. Instead of receiving eye injections every month, all patients will now have the option of using a medicine that only requires an injection every two months,” Ms Plibersek said.
