Monday 29 September 2025

Aclidinium and formoterol fixed dose combo for COPD filed in Europe by Almirall

Pharmaceutical
4 November 2013

Spain’s largest drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC) has filed a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for the fixed combination of aclidinium bromide (LAMA) and formoterol fumarate (LABA - long-acting beta2 agonist) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The regulatory submission is based on efficacy and safety data from two pivotal Phase III studies (ACLIFORM/COPD and AUGMENT/COPD) - run in 25 countries worldwide - which were completed this year. Additional long-term safety studies (LAC-MD-32 and LAC-MD-36) complete a robust safety clinical data package including more than 4,000 patients in the program, said Almirall.

“The success of this Phase III program supports the potential of aclidinium/formoterol as a new treatment option for COPD patients who could benefit from the enhanced bronchodilation of two complementary, proven therapies,” said Alvar Agusti, a professor and director of the Institut Clínic del Torax, Hospital Clinic, Universitat de Barcelona, Spain. “The reliable bronchodilation and symptoms’ improvements during the day and at night demonstrated by the combination provide a new highly efficacious and safe treatment option,” he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze