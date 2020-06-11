Acute migraine trial hits primary goal on the nose

Privately-held Seattle-based CNS specialist Impel NeuroPharma has announced positive results from the Phase III STOP 301 study of INP104 (DHE) in acute migraine.
The firm is attempting to develop INP104 as a patient-friendly nasal spray option for complete migraine relief.
While existing nasal sprays offer higher doses of DHE to the lower nasal space, this is associated with certain side effects. Impel wants to avoid these by delivering a lower dose of the compound to the upper nasal space.
