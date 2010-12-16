Adaptable approach key to success in hospitals, says New Zealand's PHARMAC

Learning from past experience will benefit PHARMAC, the Pharmaceutical Management Agency of New Zealand, well as it takes a greater role in purchasing hospital medicines, says chief executive Matthew Brougham in the agency’s 2010 Annual Review released yesterday.
The Government this year gave PHARMAC an expanded role in purchasing hospital medicines. PHARMAC has begun this task with a series of meetings with senior District Health Board (DHB) executives, clinical leaders and pharmacy staff to gather information about how each DHB deals with hospital purchasing. PHARMAC has visited 21 DHB hospitals.
Mr Brougham says the hospital project is a long-term one, and building relationships and trust will be an important part of ensuring its success and “it’s likely that over time there will be savings, but that’s not the critical issue at the outset.”
