Saturday 8 November 2025

Additional batches for all strengths of Clenil Modulite to be released in UK

Pharmaceutical
21 June 2021
chiesi-big

Privately-held Italian drugmaker Chiesi is releasing additional batches of Clenil Modulite (beclomethasone) for all strengths (50/100/200/250mcg) into the UK supply chain.

This is to meet continued increased demand for inhalers, following authorization by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for a batch-specific variation. These inhalers are likely to come into circulation from July 2021 for several months and will provide patients reassurance as the colour of their inhalers will be familiar, the company noted.

Demand for inhalers has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with Chiesi releasing 100mcg inhalers with a different colored actuator and cap into the supply chain in May 2020 as a temporary solution to meet this increased demand. While production of all Chiesi respiratory products continues uninterrupted at all manufacturing sites and stock levels are sufficient, Chiesi is releasing these additional batches to relieve some of the pressure generated by this increase in demand, and to ensure that Clenil patients can receive a Clenil inhaler whose color they are familiar with.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Chiesi supports sustainable inhaler project
27 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
Chiesi turns Ferriprox distribution deal into acquisition
17 February 2020
article
Chiesi sets up new rare diseases unit
6 February 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze