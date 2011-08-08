ADEC Solutions and Zuellig Pharma to partner in Pharma KPO joint venture

Philippines-based ADEC Solutions , an end-to-end business process outsourcing (BPO) global market provider of customized outsourcing solutions, announced a partnership agreement with Malaysia’s Zuellig Pharma, to create a global pharmaceutical and health care-focused knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) and BPO company.
The new joint venture, operating under a 50/50 ownership agreement, will operate under the name Pharma KPO. The JV, which will be incorporated in Singapore, is forged on ADEC Solutions and Zuellig Pharma's commitment on proactively anticipating and adapting to industry trends to facilitate operational changes by streamlining costly and repetitive back office and support processes to enable clients to refocus on strategic activities.
Pharma KPO expects to capitalize on innovative synergies, enhanced by the shared knowledge expertise and efficiency that both parent companies are already known for in their respective space. It aims to take advantage of cost-driven business opportunities by providing processes to fill the demand for alternative service delivery models, with an immediate focus on information technology, BPO, KPO, shared services, and general administrative and support functions.
