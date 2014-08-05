Aeterna Zentaris and Ascend Therapeutics team up to market each other's products

Quebec-based biopharma drug developer Aeterna Zentaris (Nasdaq: AEZS) has said it is to collaborate with women’s health care specialist Ascend Therapeutics on the co-promotion of two products in specific US territories.

Aeterna Zentaris will market, Ascend’s EstroGel (estradiol), a non-patch transdermal estrogen replacement therapy, already approved by the USA Food and Drug Administration.

Ascend will market Macrilen (macimorelin), a product developed by Aeterna Zentaris in the evaluation of adult growth hormone deficiency. A New Drug Application for this therapy is currently under review by the FDA, and has a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date of 5 November 2014.