Aeterna Zentaris names Philip Theodore as SVP

Canadian biopharmaceutical company Aeterna Zentaris (Nasdaq: AEZS) has named Philip Theodore as senior vice president, chief administrative officer, general counsel and corporate secretary.

Mr Theodore was previously vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of consumable chemical packaged goods company Zep Inc.

David Dodd, chairman and chief executive of Aeterna Zentaris, said: "We are very proud to welcome Philip to our leadership team, as he will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day duties with respect to the administrative, legal, human resources, corporate development and corporate secretary functions. In developing his career, Philip has held increasingly responsible positions with several leading companies. He has extensive experience in merger and acquisition activities, integration of companies, management of numerous litigation matters as well as in counselling corporate management in regards to credit agreement negotiations, corporate disclosure issues and general contract issues. In his role, Phil will be an invaluable asset in establishing the platform for value growth and development of our company."