Monday 29 September 2025

Agreement on Sanofi-Aventis/Genzyme deal prompts lawyer comment on Europe/USA differences on takeovers

Pharmaceutical
17 February 2011

Following yesterday’s announcement that the French pharmaceutical group Sanofi-Aventis (Euronext: SAN) had finally managed to put together an acceptable deal to buy US biotech company Genzyme (Nasdaq: GENZ), Robin Johnson, partner at international law firm Eversheds, points out divergences as at how takeover deals are conducted in the USA and Europe.

“The on-running saga of Sanofi-Aventis’ acquisition of Genzyme brings into stark contrast the difference between European style takeovers and those of the USA. After almost a year of talks, the news that a deal has finally been agreed for Genzyme, combined with a similar situation whereby Air Products has finally given up its pursuit of Airgas, marks an equally long drawn-out process that highlights the different approach of the UK authorities, who have a ‘put-up-or-shut-up’ approach to public deals, compared with the USA.” said Mr Johnson.

“In Europe the decision lies ultimately with the shareholders, whereas in the USA the board makes the final decision. Poison pills, a tactic companies use to thwart hostile takeovers, are not allowed in Europe, although with the UK government talking about a ‘Cadbury Law,’ ie, a national interest protection get-out clause for companies that are under siege from overseas predators, things may change,” he said.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze