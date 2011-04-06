AHF lambasts Gilead over HIV drug price hikes

The USA-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, blasted the news that Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) increased the prices of several of its top selling products at the beginning of the month.
The California-based drugmaker hiked the price of its biggest seller, HIV treatment Atripla (efavirenz/emtricitabine/ tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), by 5.1%. Gilead also raised the price of HIV drugs Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) and Emtriva (emtricitabine) by 7.9%, the AHF stated.
These increases are in addition to those of 12% for Atripla, 13% for Truvada and 13% for Emtriva from the first quarter of 2009 to the fourth quarter of 2010 (based on Wholesale Acquisition Price).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze