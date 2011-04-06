AHF lambasts Gilead over HIV drug price hikes

The USA-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, blasted the news that Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) increased the prices of several of its top selling products at the beginning of the month.

The California-based drugmaker hiked the price of its biggest seller, HIV treatment Atripla (efavirenz/emtricitabine/ tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), by 5.1%. Gilead also raised the price of HIV drugs Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) and Emtriva (emtricitabine) by 7.9%, the AHF stated.

These increases are in addition to those of 12% for Atripla, 13% for Truvada and 13% for Emtriva from the first quarter of 2009 to the fourth quarter of 2010 (based on Wholesale Acquisition Price).