AI attracting investor attention

Investment in artificial intelligence (AI) is on the increase as the pharma industry due to its capacity to drive efficiencies and innovation. According to market research (2021), global AI funding increased by 108% to $66.8 billion, driven by healthcare AI which accounted for 18% (37 deals) of total funding (Figure 1).

Figure 1: AI funding up 108% in 2021: Healthcare accounts for 18% of funding