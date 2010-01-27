AIDS Healthcare Foundation bans Merck & Co's drug reps from its clinics

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization which operates free AIDS treatment clinics in the USA, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe, including 18 health care centers in California, Florida and Washington DC, has banned pharmaceutical sales representatives from US drug giant Merck & Co from calling on AHF's medical providers and staff in its US health care centers.

The action came in response to the AHF's concerns over what it calls Merck's 'steep and unwarranted pricing' for its key AIDS drug Isentress (raltegravir) - at nearly $13,000 per patient yearly, believed to be the most expensive first line AIDS therapy on the US market today (The Pharma Letter January 25). Isentress was originally approved in October 2007 by the Food and Drug Administration as a salvage therapy for treatment experienced patients who are resistant to other AIDS drugs. When it first came to market, Merck set the average wholesale price of Isentress at $12,150 per patient yearly, but has since raised the AWP of the drug to $12,868 - 5% - since its introduction to market.

However, in July, 2009, the FDA expanded its approval of Isentress for use as a first-line course of treatment of HIV/AIDS, meaning newly-diagnosed, treatment naive patients who have never been on any AIDS drug regimens could also begin being prescribed the drug. The move vastly expands the US market for the Merck's Isentress and also made the drug the most expensive first-line treatment available here, the Foundation alleges.