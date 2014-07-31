Albumin sales to play major part in growth of billion-dollar critical care market

The critical care market across eight major countries will grow to $2.5 billion by 2020, according to a study by GBI Research.

It found that the market in the USA, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and Canada was worth an estimated $1.8 billion in 2013, and that it stands to grow considerably over the next six years with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

The report states that the majority of revenue will continue to be generated by sales of albumin, used to treat several conditions, which are projected to rise from $1.1 billion in 2013 to $1.6 billion by 2020. The drug was used to treat the highest share of the critical care patient population across asll eight markets in 2013, used on 2.2 million out of 2.4 million people.