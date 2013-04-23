Alchemia in up to A$240 million deal with AstraZeneca for VAST discovery platform

In a third drug discovery agreement in a matter of days, Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has signed up with Australian drug discovery firm Alchemia (ASX: ACL) for a multi-target, drug discovery collaboration, the latter announced this morning. Alchemia shares rose 7.5% to $0.36 by mid-afternoon trading in Australia.
This collaboration includes the use of the proprietary Diversity Scanning Array (DSA) and associated Versatile Assembly on Stable Templates (VAST) chemistry platform to discover and develop novel small molecules against multiple AstraZeneca targets. Alchemia will provide VAST chemistry expertise to develop small molecule clinical candidates for AstraZeneca. By accessing Alchemia’s VAST discovery platform, AstraZeneca will seek novel small molecules to treat diseases across a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolism, infection and neuroscience.
Alchemia eligible for upfront payment, milestones and potential royalties
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze