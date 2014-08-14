Saturday 8 November 2025

Alexza updates on the five post-EMA approval studies for Adasuve

14 August 2014
US drugmaker Alexza Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXA) has provided an update on its European Medicines Agency post-approval studies for its antipsychotic drug candidate Adasuve inhalation powder, pre-dispensed (Staccato loxapine).

The drug is under development for the rapid control of mild-to-moderate agitation in adult patients with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. As part of the Adasuve approval process with the EMA, Alexza is required to conduct five post-approval studies:

  • a benzodiazepine interaction study - study completed and data submitted to the EMA;
  • a controlled study to determine Adasuve’s effect on cardiac rhythms, or a thorough QTc study, with two doses of Adasuve - study completed and data submitted to the EMA;
  • a clinical program designed to evaluate the safety/efficacy of Adasuve in agitated adolescent patients - the initial study in this program, a Phase I dose-ranging study, has been initiated in collaboration with Teva and the first patient dosed;
  • a Post-Authorization Safety Study (PASS) - study has been initiated and the first patient dosed; and
  • a Drug Utilization Study (DUS) - study planned to be initiated in fourth-quarter 2014.

