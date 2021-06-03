ALK acquires Otiprio, broadening solutions for swimmer's ear, ear tube surgery

Danish allergy immunotherapy specialist ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) today announced that it has acquired Otiprio (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) from Texas, USA-based Otonomy (Nasdaq: OTIC).

Otiprio is a prescription fluoroquinolone antibacterial approved to treat pediatric patients six months of age and older with bilateral otitis media with effusion undergoing tympanostomy tube placement (TTP), and to treat acute otitis externa (AOE), also known as swimmer's ear, in patients six months of age and older due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus.

The acquisition, financial terms of which were not disclosed, will strengthen ALK's expansion into ear, nose and throat (ENT) and pediatrics. In June 2020, ALK signed an exclusive agreement with Otonomy for the co-promotion of Otiprio, which included exclusive rights to market the drug for AOE to office-based health care professionals in the USA.