ALK and Grandpharma team up to market first adrenaline autoinjector in China

31 July 2021
Danish allergy immunotherapy specialist ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) has announced an exclusive licensing agreement with China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings (Grandpharma), that will see ALK’s adrenaline auto-injector (AAI) Jext registered and launched in China, and will expand ALK's presence in the country.

Grandpharma is the leading supplier of adrenaline ampoules in China today and the company has extensive commercial reach within clinics and emergency care. Under the long-term agreement, Grandpharma will be responsible for the registration, import and commercialisation of ALK's AAI Jext in Mainland China, Macau and Taiwan, while ALK will be responsible for product supply and will offer marketing support based on its extensive experience in Europe and other markets.

Financial terms of the collaboration

