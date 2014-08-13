ALK Abello reports strong improvement in 2nd-qtr financials

Denmark-based allergy specialist ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) has reported significant progress in its sales for the second quarter of 2014 compared with the same period last year. Net profit was 31 million kroner ($5.5 million), compared to a loss of 30 million kroner in the same quarter of 2013.
Revenue grew to 615 million kroner, an increase of 17% from 532 million kroner. The company said this was driven by a 143% increase in revenue from sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet (SLIT)-tablets due to milestone payments and reimbursement.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) before special items stood at 109 million kroner, which compares favorably to the 7 million kroner loss reported in the same quarter in 2013, due to higher revenue and lower research and development expenses.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze