ALK’s 2013 annual report shows profit down but sales steady

Denmark-based allergy specialist ALK Abello (ALKB: DC) has released its annual report for 2013 recording total revenue of 2,244 million Danish kroner ($0.4 million).
A company statement said 2013 was characterized by “challenging” European markets but ALK succeeded in increasing its market shares and growing its European revenue. Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) before special items amounted to 258 million kroner, down from 306 million kroner the previous year, which matched the expectations of approximately 250 million kroner forecast in ALK’s nine-month interim report in November. Net profit was 61 million kroner, down from 209 million kroner in 2012.
Revenue decline
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze