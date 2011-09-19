Alkermes completes Elan DT buy; signs manufacturing deal

US drugmaker Alkermes (Nasdaq: ALKS) says it has now completed its previously-announced acquisition of Elan Drug Technologies (EDT), under an agreement with Ireland-based Elan Corp (NYSE: ELN). The latter receives $500 million in cash and 31.9 million ordinary shares of Alkermes, representing around 25% of the new Alkermes plc (The Pharma Letter May 9).Based on the closing share price of Alkermes Inc on September 15 of $16.52, this represents a total transaction value of about $1.0 billion.
Alkermes at the same time established its corporate operations in Ireland, with new headquarters located in Dublin. The company, including its headquarters and operations in Athlone, County Westmeath, has more than 450 employees based in Ireland and more than 1,200 employees worldwide. Alkermes' current headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, will be home to the newly-formed company’s R&D operations.
Manufacturing accord expected to produce $15-$20 million revenues by 2016
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze