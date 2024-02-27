Allecra Therapeutics gets US FDA approval for Exblifep

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the marketing application for Exblifep (cefepime/enmetazobactam), submitted by Franco-German firm Allecra Therapeutics, as a treatment for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs), including pyelonephritis, in patients 18 years and older.
Allecra has also received a five-year marketing exclusivity extension from the FDA as part of the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now Act (GAIN Act). The GAIN Act, enacted by the US Congress, incentivizes the creation of new anti-infective therapeutics by providing benefits to manufacturers of Qualified Infectious Disease Products (QIDPs).
Last month, Exblifep received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of complex urinary tract infections, pneumonia, and bacteremia caused by ESBL-producing pathogens.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze