Allergan 4th-qtr revenues up 6%; earnings exceed expectations

US health care firm Allergan (NYSE: AGN) revealed yesterday that revenues for its fiscal fourth-quarter ended September 30, 2012, rose 6% to $1.41 billion, undershooting analysts’ estimates of $1.43 billion.
Allergan reported $0.82 diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders compared to $0.81 for the third quarter of 2011. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.06, a 15.2% increase, compared with the expectations of 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $1.04, also beating forecasts for two consecutive quarters,
For the full year of 2012, Allergan expects non-GAAP EPS of $4.17-$4.19, on total product net sales between $5.695 billion and $5.77 billion. Analysts project earnings of $4.17 on $5.82 billion revenue for the year
