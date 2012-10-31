Monday 29 September 2025

Allergan 4th-qtr revenues up 6%; earnings exceed expectations

Pharmaceutical
31 October 2012

US health care firm Allergan (NYSE: AGN) revealed yesterday that revenues for its fiscal fourth-quarter ended September 30, 2012, rose 6% to $1.41 billion, undershooting analysts’ estimates of $1.43 billion.

Allergan reported $0.82 diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders compared to $0.81 for the third quarter of 2011. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.06, a 15.2% increase, compared with the expectations of 25 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $1.04, also beating forecasts for two consecutive quarters,

For the full year of 2012, Allergan expects non-GAAP EPS of $4.17-$4.19, on total product net sales between $5.695 billion and $5.77 billion. Analysts project earnings of $4.17 on $5.82 billion revenue for the year

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze