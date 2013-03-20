Almirall could pull Sativex from German market due to inadequate pricing

Almirall (ALM: MC), Spain’s largest pharma company and the licensee for UK-based GW Pharmaceuticals’ (AIM: GWP) cannabis-based prescription multiple sclerosis spasticity drug Sativex, has indicted that it might withdraw the product from the German market because of an unacceptable price decision from the country’s authorities.
In June 2012 the German Federal Joint Committee (G-BA), the national reimbursement authority, determined that Sativex provides added benefit over current treatment options in the treatment of spasticity in multiple sclerosis. The next step in the process has been for Almirall to negotiate a price for Sativex with the German National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds.
After several months of inconclusive discussions, Almirall recently attended a meeting with an arbitration board. The outcome of this meeting, which was communicated to Almirall today, was the determination of a price significantly lower than the reimbursed Sativex price in other European countries. Sativex is one of several recent examples of new medicines that have not been appropriately valued by the new German reimbursement system, according to a statement from GW Pharma.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze