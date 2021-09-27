Almirall debuts actinic keratosis drug Klisyri in Germany and the UK

Almirall (ALM: MC), the Spanish dermatology specialist, today announced the commercial launch of its Klisyri (tirbanibulin) ointment in both Germany and the UK.
Approval of the drug came from the European Commission and the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in July and August of 2021, respectively, for the topical treatment of actinic keratosis (AK) of the face and scalp in adults.
Klisyri (tirbanibulin) is a novel, topical first-in-class microtubule inhibitor with a selective antiproliferative mechanism of action that represents a significant step forward in the treatment of AK due to its short treatment protocol - one application daily for five days - proven efficacy and safety profile, with very acceptable local tolerability.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze