Almirall first-half sales and earnings decline

Spain’s largest drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC) reported first-half 2013 results, showing that net revenues declined 2.6% to 410.4 million euros ($532.5 million), with net sales falling 8.1% to 343.8 million euros and “other income” of 66.6 million euros (+40.2%) which was boosted by milestones received from aclidinium strategic partners.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) dropped 18.2% to 41.8 million euros and normalized net income came in at 17.6 million euros a plunge of 34.8%.

Given the greater proportion of proprietary sales in the portfolio mix, gross profit year-to-date came in at 226.9 million euros (66% of net sales) showing strong improvement versus the same period of 2012 (61.6%). Almirall expects that gross margin will be around 65% of net sales at the end of the year.