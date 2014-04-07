Almirall gains European rights to InDex Pharma’s Kappaproct

Sweden’s InDex Pharmaceuticals and Spain’s largest drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC) have signed a license agreement for the European marketing rights to the former’s drug candidate Kappaproct (DIMS 0150).

Under the terms of the accord, InDex is eligible for an upfront payment as well as success driven milestone payments with a total deal value that could exceed100 million euros ($137.5 million). InDex is also entitled to receive double digit royalties from Almirall on the European net sales of Kappaproct.

InDex's lead drug candidate Kappaproct is a DNA-based immunomodulatory sequence (DIMS) that targets the toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9). Kappaproct is a potential treatment for severe ulcerative colitis (UC), a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. The results from the ongoing Phase III trial COLLECT are expected in mid-2014.



Strong cultural fit between the companies



"Almirall has extensive sales and marketing experience within the gastrointestinal field in Europe. Moreover, they have a recent track record of success in launching innovative biotechnology products. Thus, Almirall is a perfect partner for InDex in our mission to bring Kappaproct to the market in Europe," said Jesper Wiklund, chief executive of InDex Pharmaceuticals, adding: "Moreover, during the partnering process it became clear that Almirall and InDex share a commitment to collaboration as a means to pursuing ambitious scientific goals. This makes for a strong cultural fit between our two companies, which is a promising starting point for a partnership."