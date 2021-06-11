Wednesday 19 November 2025

Almirall poaches Bayer exec to be chief scientific officer

Pharmaceutical
11 June 2021
almirall_large

Spanish skincare specialist Almirall (ALM: MC) has appointed Dr Karl Ziegelbauer as chief scientific officer of the company, effective July 7.

Dr Ziegelbauer joins Almirall from Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE), where he most recently served as senior vice president and head of open innovation and digital technologies. Almirall’s new CSO is a recognized industry leader and he brings with him three decades of leadership experience in drug discovery in international markets such as Germany, Japan, and the USA.

He has developed most of his career at Bayer Pharmaceuticals and he has been assuming positions of increasing responsibility, holding senior vice president roles in various medical research fields. His experience encompasses different specialties such as oncology, cardiovascular diseases, anti-infectives, and immunology/inflammation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Almirall adds digital chief to management team
4 January 2019
Pharmaceutical
Almirall appoints Gianfranco Nazzi as new CEO
8 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
Bayer allergy treatment switches from Rx to OTC
18 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Almirall shares slide 10% as company records 39 million euros loss for first nine months of year
15 November 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze