Almirall poaches Bayer exec to be chief scientific officer

Spanish skincare specialist Almirall (ALM: MC) has appointed Dr Karl Ziegelbauer as chief scientific officer of the company, effective July 7.
Dr Ziegelbauer joins Almirall from Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE), where he most recently served as senior vice president and head of open innovation and digital technologies. Almirall’s new CSO is a recognized industry leader and he brings with him three decades of leadership experience in drug discovery in international markets such as Germany, Japan, and the USA.
He has developed most of his career at Bayer Pharmaceuticals and he has been assuming positions of increasing responsibility, holding senior vice president roles in various medical research fields. His experience encompasses different specialties such as oncology, cardiovascular diseases, anti-infectives, and immunology/inflammation.
