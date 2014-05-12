Almirall posts strong 1st-qtr 2014 results

Spain’s largest pharmaceutical company Almirall (ALM: MC) this morning reported first-quarter 2014 financial results, showing that total revenues grew 9.7% to 217.6 million euros ($299.4 million), with net sales up 18.4% to 201.6 million euros.

Gross profit rose 25.1% to 137.6 million euros. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rocketed 58.7% to 31.9 million euros, with net income rising 3.9% to 10.6 million euros, the company noted.

Financial outlook for 2014 reiterated