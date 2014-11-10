Almirall profits leap in first nine months of 2014

Almirall (ALM: MC), Spain’s largest drugmaker, has reported strong financial results for the first-three quarters of 2014, with total revenues rising 7% to 654.1 million euros ($811.7 million).
Net sales for the nine months were 611.5 million euros, up 19.6%, with “other income” down 57.5% to 42.6 million euros. Gross profit leapt 27.6% to 429.8 million euros. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rocketed 80.4% to 107.0 million euros and net income was up 96.8% at 42.9 million euros. Nevertheless, Almirall’s shares dipped 1.2% to 12.96 euros in early trading this morning.
