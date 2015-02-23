Almirall reports strong 2014 financial results following AstraZeneca transfer

Almirall (ALM: MC), Spain’s largest drugmaker, has continued its upward trend and reported strong results for the full 2014 year.
Total net sales stood at 786.4 million euros ($890.4 million), a 13.5% increase from the 692.9 million euros in sales in 2013, while “other income” increased sharply, from 132.6 million euros to 621 million euros.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) went up significantly to 686.3 million euros from 85.1 million euros last year. Net income was 448.4 million euros.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
