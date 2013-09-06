Almirall sets up new affiliate to support Canadian product launches

Spain’s largest pharma company, Almirall (ALM: MC) has continued its expansion with the launch of a new affiliate in Canada, the world’s seventh largest pharmaceutical market. The Canadian affiliate will focus primarily on the respiratory and dermatology therapeutic areas.
General manager for Almirall Canada, Ed Dybka, commented: “This is a very exciting time for Almirall. Pipeline advances, key regulatory milestones and collaboration agreements have set the stage for a period of sustained international growth. Our launch in Canada will contribute to this growth and emphasizes our commitment to the North American pharmaceutical market.”
Based in Mississauga, the new affiliate will support the Canadian launches of new Almirall products including an innovative new treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Tudorza (aclidinium bromide inhalation powder), Genuair (Pressair in the USA), which will launch in the fall.
