Almirall take steps, including cut job, to counter market problems in Europe

Spain's largest drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC) today revealed a reorganization at European level in order to optimize the potential of its portfolio of existing and new products, against a background of difficulties in the marketplace.

Pharmaceutical markets in Europe, and particularly in Spain, have been impacted over the last years by economic driven decisions, made by country’s health authorities that have negatively affected the growth of those markets and the introduction and uptake of new products, said Almirall, which recently reported a downturn in third-quarter 2013 sales and earnings as a result of the negative environment (The Pharma Letter November 11).

Eduardo Sanchiz, chief executive of Almirall indicates that "We have been investing heavily over the last few years to maximize the potential of our portfolio of new products. However these efforts are happening at a time of unprecedented challenges in our industry and in key markets for our company. We have growth opportunities ahead of us and we will only manage to achieve them if we rebalance our resources and focus our efforts there where we are in a better position to realize long term success."