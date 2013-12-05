Monday 29 September 2025

Almirall take steps, including cut job, to counter market problems in Europe

Pharmaceutical
5 December 2013

Spain's largest drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC) today revealed a reorganization at European level in order to optimize the potential of its portfolio of existing and new products, against a background of difficulties in the marketplace.

Pharmaceutical markets in Europe, and particularly in Spain, have been impacted over the last years by economic driven decisions, made by country’s health authorities that have negatively affected the growth of those markets and the introduction and uptake of new products, said Almirall, which recently reported a downturn in third-quarter 2013 sales and earnings as a result of the negative environment (The Pharma Letter November 11).

Eduardo Sanchiz, chief executive of Almirall indicates that "We have been investing heavily over the last few years to maximize the potential of our portfolio of new products. However these efforts are happening at a time of unprecedented challenges in our industry and in key markets for our company. We have growth opportunities ahead of us and we will only manage to achieve them if we rebalance our resources and focus our efforts there where we are in a better position to realize long term success."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze