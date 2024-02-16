Monday 29 September 2025

Alnylam takes 10% hit on Amvuttra trial tinkering

Pharmaceutical
16 February 2024
alnylam-large

US RNAi therapeutics company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) took a hefty 10% hit in the stock market on Thursday.

The Boston-based firm was hurt by investors' reaction to its announcement of changes to its Phase III HELIOS-B trial of its RNAi therapeutic Amvuttra (vutrisiran) in transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

These trial design alterations mean that the data are now not expected until late June or early July, having previously been due to come out early this year. Analysts have speculated that the changes could reflect a lack of confidence in the study’s outcome, despite the company repeating its confidence in Amvuttra in calls with investors and the media.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Alnylam's Amvuttra recommended by NICE
19 January 2023
Pharmaceutical
Positive outcome of FDA AdCom on Alnylam's Onpattro
14 September 2023
Pharmaceutical
FDA issues CRL on Alnylam's Onpattro sNDA
9 October 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze