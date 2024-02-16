Alnylam takes 10% hit on Amvuttra trial tinkering

US RNAi therapeutics company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) took a hefty 10% hit in the stock market on Thursday.

The Boston-based firm was hurt by investors' reaction to its announcement of changes to its Phase III HELIOS-B trial of its RNAi therapeutic Amvuttra (vutrisiran) in transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

These trial design alterations mean that the data are now not expected until late June or early July, having previously been due to come out early this year. Analysts have speculated that the changes could reflect a lack of confidence in the study’s outcome, despite the company repeating its confidence in Amvuttra in calls with investors and the media.