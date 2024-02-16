Alnylam takes 10% hit on Amvuttra trial tinkering

US RNAi therapeutics company Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) took a hefty 10% hit in the stock market on Thursday.
The Boston-based firm was hurt by investors' reaction to its announcement of changes to its Phase III HELIOS-B trial of its RNAi therapeutic Amvuttra (vutrisiran) in transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).
These trial design alterations mean that the data are now not expected until late June or early July, having previously been due to come out early this year. Analysts have speculated that the changes could reflect a lack of confidence in the study’s outcome, despite the company repeating its confidence in Amvuttra in calls with investors and the media.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze