American Diabetes Association calls for independent review of incretin-based therapy

The American Diabetes Association is asking all pharmaceutical companies involved in the development or marketing of incretin-based medications, used to lower blood glucose levels, to make patient-level data on their products available for an independent review that could help settle the question of whether such therapies contribute to the development of pancreatitis or pancreatic cancer.
Incretin therapy refers to drugs such as GLP-1 receptor agonists and DPP-4 inhibitors, which are used to improve diabetes control and increase weight loss, either alone or in conjunction with other medications such as metformin or insulin, which potentially affects several treatments, including Merck & Co's Januvia (sitagliptin), Bristol-Myers Squibb's Byetta (exenatide), and Novo Nordisk's Victoza (liraglutide). Recent publications have intensified the controversy surrounding the potential role of incretin therapy in the development of pancreatitis and pancreatic neoplasia in people with type 2 diabetes.
“The Association is committed to improving the lives of all people with diabetes, ensuring that a broad spectrum of safe and effective therapies are available to meet their personal health needs,” said Robert Ratner, chief scientific and medical officer at the ADA, adding: “People who are taking these medications, or who may consider taking them, should have the benefit of all that is currently known about their risks and advantages in order to make the best possible decisions about their treatment and care in consultation with their health care providers.”
