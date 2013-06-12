Thursday 20 November 2025

American Diabetes Association calls for independent review of incretin-based therapy

Pharmaceutical
12 June 2013

The American Diabetes Association is asking all pharmaceutical companies involved in the development or marketing of incretin-based medications, used to lower blood glucose levels, to make patient-level data on their products available for an independent review that could help settle the question of whether such therapies contribute to the development of pancreatitis or pancreatic cancer.

Incretin therapy refers to drugs such as GLP-1 receptor agonists and DPP-4 inhibitors, which are used to improve diabetes control and increase weight loss, either alone or in conjunction with other medications such as metformin or insulin, which potentially affects several treatments, including Merck & Co's Januvia (sitagliptin), Bristol-Myers Squibb's Byetta (exenatide), and Novo Nordisk's Victoza (liraglutide). Recent publications have intensified the controversy surrounding the potential role of incretin therapy in the development of pancreatitis and pancreatic neoplasia in people with type 2 diabetes.

“The Association is committed to improving the lives of all people with diabetes, ensuring that a broad spectrum of safe and effective therapies are available to meet their personal health needs,” said Robert Ratner, chief scientific and medical officer at the ADA, adding: “People who are taking these medications, or who may consider taking them, should have the benefit of all that is currently known about their risks and advantages in order to make the best possible decisions about their treatment and care in consultation with their health care providers.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze