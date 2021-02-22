Sunday 24 November 2024

AMR Action Fund raises additional $140 million toward addressing antimicrobial resistance

Pharmaceutical
22 February 2021
antibiotics_credit_depositphotos_large

The AMR Action Fund last week announced its first initial close with non-pharmaceutical industry investments of more than $140 million from the Boehringer Ingelheim Foundation, the European Investment Bank (supported by the European Commission), and the Wellcome Trust.

This adds to the initial investment from more than 20 leading biopharmaceutical companies that established the Fund as announced in July 2020. With this significant financial commitment from global foundations and development banks, the AMR Action Fund becomes the world’s largest public-private partnership supporting the development of new antibiotics. It demonstrates the type of commitment and collaboration across sectors that is urgently needed to address the global threat of antibiotic-resistant infections – also called antimicrobial resistance, or AMR.

“We need innovative solutions to avert the looming health crisis posed by AMR, which threatens to make even common medical procedures potentially deadly,” said Christoph Boehringer, chairman of the Boehringer Ingelheim Foundation. “The Boehringer Ingelheim Foundation is committed to fighting the greatest global health threats of our time and we are proud to join this broad alliance of charitable organizations, development banks, and biopharmaceutical companies. We are confident the AMR Action Fund will enable researchers and scientists to bring innovative antibiotics to patients suffering from severe bacterial infections,” he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Industry giants back superbug research with $1 billion fund
10 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
US-UK partnership a 'watershed moment' in antimicrobial resistance fight
29 July 2016
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Destiny welcomes new AMR Action Fund
15 July 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze