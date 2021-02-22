AMR Action Fund raises additional $140 million toward addressing antimicrobial resistance

The AMR Action Fund last week announced its first initial close with non-pharmaceutical industry investments of more than $140 million from the Boehringer Ingelheim Foundation, the European Investment Bank (supported by the European Commission), and the Wellcome Trust.

This adds to the initial investment from more than 20 leading biopharmaceutical companies that established the Fund as announced in July 2020. With this significant financial commitment from global foundations and development banks, the AMR Action Fund becomes the world’s largest public-private partnership supporting the development of new antibiotics. It demonstrates the type of commitment and collaboration across sectors that is urgently needed to address the global threat of antibiotic-resistant infections – also called antimicrobial resistance, or AMR.

“We need innovative solutions to avert the looming health crisis posed by AMR, which threatens to make even common medical procedures potentially deadly,” said Christoph Boehringer, chairman of the Boehringer Ingelheim Foundation. “The Boehringer Ingelheim Foundation is committed to fighting the greatest global health threats of our time and we are proud to join this broad alliance of charitable organizations, development banks, and biopharmaceutical companies. We are confident the AMR Action Fund will enable researchers and scientists to bring innovative antibiotics to patients suffering from severe bacterial infections,” he added.