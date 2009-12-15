Monday 29 September 2025

Analyzing the impact of Big Pharma mega-mergers 1995'2014 on sales growth

Pharmaceutical
15 December 2009

Mergers and acquisitions have contributed 63% of Big Pharma's current and potential sales growth over the 1995-2014period, according to a new analysis by Datamonitor, which notes that  large-scale M&A activity remains an integral strategy of Big Pharma and will contribute nearly two-thirds of peer set sales growth over 1995'2014.

An analysis of the 22 largest Big Pharma M&A events since 1995 demonstrates that there are two distinct acquisition types: the purchase of smaller target companies with the primary strategic motive of extracting future sales growth and the purchase of larger target companies with the primary strategic motive of gaining an immediate increase in scale. Furthermore, Big Pharma players can be classified by their overriding growth strategy: those that 'Buy Growth,' those that 'Buy Scale,' those that used 'Multiple M&'' and those - only two players from a total of 12 - which have primarily avoided large-scale M&A to focus on an organic growth-driven strategy.

Mega-mergers (defined here as M&A events with deal sizes over $5 billion) have been a long-term strategic feature of the pharmaceutical industry and have played a key role in shaping the structure and composition of today's leading companies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze