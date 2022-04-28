Anesthesia drugs market to be worth $8.93 billion in 2028, report says

The global anesthesia drugs market was valued at $6.8 billion in 2020.
By 2028, it will be worth $8.93 billion, having grown at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 3.5%, according to a report from Strategic Market Research.
The report forecasts that general anesthesia drugs will dominate this market during the period in question, and key players will include AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Aspen Pharmacare (JSE: APN) AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) and Boehringer Ingelheim.
