Monday 29 September 2025

Anika buys Fidia Advanced Biopolymers; Arcion/Anesiva merger scrapped

Pharmaceutical
5 January 2010

USA-based Anika Theraeutics announced on December 31 that it has acquired Fidia Advanced Biopolymers, a wholly-owned subsidiary of privately-held Italian drugmaker Fidia Farmaceutici SpA.

Under the terms of the deal, Anika purchased FAB for $17.1 million in cash and 1,981,192 shares of its common stock. FAB recorded product revenue of approximately $11.1 million in the 12 months ended September 30, 2009. The US firm expects that the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in the second year of combined operations.

FAB provides hyaluronic acid-based products in several therapeutic areas including for the regeneration of connective and structural tissues damaged by injuries, aging or degenerative diseases. The company also said that it will develop its own direct US sales capability to capture significantly higher margins from the domestic sales of Monovisc, its single-injection osteoarthritis treatment. Direct commercialization activities will also include the portfolio of FAB orthopedic products once approvals are achieved in the USA.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze